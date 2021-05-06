US President Joe Biden to make formal announcements on ambassadors soon

-
US President Joe Biden is expected to soon make formal announcements on several ambassadorial positions, the White House has said.
However, it refrained from commenting on speculations related to the next US envoy to India.
"I don't have any personnel announcements or assessments to make here from the podium, but hopefully we'll have some more formal announcements on ambassadors soon, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki told reporters at her daily news conference on Wednesday.
Psaki was responding to a question on a media report that Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti is under active consideration to be the ambassador to India.
A day earlier, a news portal reported that Biden is considering naming the Los Angeles mayor to a high-profile ambassadorship, possibly India.
The all-important position of US envoy to India has been lying vacant since January 20.
In the absence of a full-time ambassador, Daniel Smith, the director of the Foreign Service Institute, who recently served as acting Secretary of State and Acting Deputy Secretary of State, has been sent to New Delhi to serve as Charg d'Affaires, ad interim.
