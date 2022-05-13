US Senate confirms Jerome Powell to second term as Fed chair amid inflation

-
ALSO READ
Fed board names Powell as 'chair pro tempore' while awaiting Senate vote
'Fed Reserve needs stability': Joe Biden backs Jerome Powell's leadership
US Fed officials signal March rate hike as inflation surges to 40-yr high
Senate narrowly rejects Biden's bid for vaccine mandate for businesses
Donald Trump returns to Georgia confronting test of his grip on GOP
-
The US Senate on Thursday voted to confirm Jerome Powell as chairman of the Federal Reserve, making official his position as head of the country's central bank for another four-year term.
Senate lawmakers passed the confirmation in a vote of 80-19. Powell, who served as chairman under the Trump administration as well, was nominated to continue his role by President Joe Biden and received bipartisan support.
Powell has been managing the United States' monetary policy through the pandemic and recent inflation. Powell has said the Federal Reserve has a good chance to restore price stability without a recession, without a severe downturn, and without materially higher unemployment.
Biden in a statement issued following Powell's confirmation said that he is pleased by the Senate's actions and that it will help move forward the administration's agenda to fight inflation.
The Federal Reserve plays a primary role in efforts to combat inflation and well-qualified board members like Powell will bring the knowledge needed to help the economy and families across the country, Biden added.
Biden in the statement also called on the Senate to swiftly confirm Michael Barr, the nominee for vice chair for supervision.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU