US Senate Majority leader says Sweden, Finland ought to join NATO if ready

-
ALSO READ
Putin puts Russia's nuclear deterrence on alert amid tensions with West
Russia presses US, NATO allies for guarantees amid Ukraine tensions
LIVE: 'Enough is enough,' says United Nations chief on Ukraine crisis
Why did Russia invade Ukraine? FAQs about the ongoing conflict
Russia-Ukraine war LIVE: Biden to ban Russian planes from US airspace
-
Sweden and Finland ought to join NATO as early as tomorrow if they are ready and willing, US Senate Republican Minority Leader Mitch McConnell said on Tuesday.
"Sweden and Finland, two countries tIhat have never belonged to NATO, are thinking about joining, and I think we ought to sign them up tomorrow if they're ready to join," McConnell said during a new conference.
NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg on Thursday invited Sweden and Finland to attend a NATO virtual summit on the situation in and around Ukraine on Friday. On the same day, Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin said that Finland will be ready to join NATO "if the issue of national security becomes acute."
The countries' interest in NATO membership emerged as a result of Russian military operations in Ukraine, which Russian President Vladimir Putin said aims to demilitarize and de-nazify the country in defense of the self-declared republics in the Donbas region.
Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Friday that Moscow will have to respond if Sweden and Finland become NATO members.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU