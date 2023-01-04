JUST IN
US negates legitimacy of Nicolas Maduro as Venezula's interim president
Biden to host Japan FM Kishida for talks on North Korea, economy
Biden renominates several Indian Americans to key administration positions
In 2023, US will continue to enhance its strategic position: White House
Kevin McCarthy fails in marathon votes for speaker, US House adjourns
Any action jeopardizing status quo of Jerusalem holy sites unacceptable: US
Firing on Imran Khan by four shooters from four sites, finds probe
Russia plans prolonged attacks with Iran-made drones, says Zelensky
US not discussing joint nuclear exercises with South Korea: Prez Joe Biden
General Bajwa called me playboy during our last meeting: Imran Khan
You are here: Home » International » News » Politics
China urges 'final victory' over Covid as global concern mounts over spread
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

US stands with Afghan women, condemns Taliban move, says White House

The United States stands with the women of Afghanistan and strongly condemns the recent Taliban move regarding restrictions on girls' education in the country, the White House said on Tuesday.

Topics
USA | White House | Taliban

Press Trust of India  |  Washington 

Afghanistan
Afghanistan

The United States stands with the women of Afghanistan and strongly condemns the recent Taliban move regarding restrictions on girls' education in the country, the White House said on Tuesday.

"We stand with Afghan women and condemn the Taliban's indefensible decision to restrict women's education and their rights. So, as we have made clear, these actions by the Taliban will further alienate them from the international community and deny them the legitimacy that they so desire," White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters at her daily news conference.

"We remain in touch with our partners and allies on this issue, and we'll continue to take steps to advance our shared efforts to support Afghan women and girls and provide a robust humanitarian support to the people in Afghanistan. We will be steadfast about that," she said in response to a question.

Last month, the Taliban banned women from attending universities.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on USA

First Published: Wed, January 04 2023. 09:47 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU