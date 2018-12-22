JUST IN
You are here: Home » International » News » Politics

Wall Street hits fresh lows on economic worries; Dow falls 271 points
Business Standard

US Supreme Court rejects Trump request for asylum ban on illegal migrants

Critics have seen the move as unlawful and needlessly cruel to asylum seekers

IANS  |  Washington 

Donald Trump
Donald Trump. Photo: Reuters

The US Supreme Court has rejected a request from the Donald Trump administration to begin enforcing a ban on asylum for immigrants who illegally cross the US-Mexico border.

The narrow 5-4 ruling on Friday, with Chief Justice John Roberts siding with his four more liberal colleagues, left in place lower court rulings that blocked a proclamation by President Donald Trump in November denying asylum to those entering the country from Mexico, without going through official border crossings, Xinhua reported.

Trump has said the proclamation was in response to caravans of Central American migrants making their way to the US border through Mexico.

The administration has said the rule sought to crack down what it called "meritless asylum claims from aliens who place a tremendous burden on our resources".

Critics have seen the move as unlawful and needlessly cruel to asylum seekers.

 
First Published: Sat, December 22 2018. 07:08 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements