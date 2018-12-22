US Supreme Court rejects Trump request for asylum ban on illegal migrants

The Supreme Court has rejected a request from the administration to begin enforcing a ban on asylum for immigrants who illegally cross the US- border.

The narrow 5-4 ruling on Friday, with siding with his four more liberal colleagues, left in place lower court rulings that blocked a proclamation by in November denying asylum to those entering the country from Mexico, without going through official border crossings, reported.

Trump has said the proclamation was in response to caravans of Central American migrants making their way to the border through

The administration has said the rule sought to crack down what it called "meritless asylum claims from aliens who place a tremendous burden on our resources".

Critics have seen the move as unlawful and needlessly cruel to asylum seekers.