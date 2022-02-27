US to provide $350mn worth of weapons to Ukraine to guard against Russia

-
-
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has announced that the US is offering $350 million worth of "lethal defensive" weapons to Ukraine to help defend itself against the ongoing Russian military operations.
Blinken on Saturday said in a statement that US President Joe Biden authorised him to decide on such a move, Xinhua news agency reported.
As such, he has authorised the Department of Defense to carry out the presidential drawdown, which will help Ukraine cope with "the armored, airborne, and other threats it is now facing."
The Secretary said the latest sum was on top of the $60 million and $200 million immediate military aid to Ukraine that Biden delegated to him in 2021, bringing total US security support to the eastern European nation over the past year to more than $1 billion.
