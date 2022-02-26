US provides $350-mn immediate support to Ukraine against Russia's actions

The on Saturday (local time) announced additional assistance to which includes USD 350 million for immediate support to Ukraine's defence against ongoing Russia's military actions.

The US State Department release said, "This will include further lethal defensive assistance to help address the armoured, airborne, and other threats it is now facing."

Stating the previous assistance that the US provided to the country, the US Secretary of State said, "Last fall, as the present threat against from Russia, developed, under authority delegated by the President, I authorized the Department of Defense to provide $60 million in immediate military assistance to Ukraine."

"In December, as that threat materialized, I authorized a further drawdown worth $200 million. Today, as Ukraine fights with courage and pride against Russia's brutal and unprovoked assault, I have authorized, pursuant to a delegation by the President, an unprecedented third Presidential Drawdown of up to $350 million for immediate support to Ukraine's defence," he added.

According to the state department, the recent authorization of assistance brings the total security assistance the " has committed to Ukraine over the past year to more than $1 billion."

On Monday, Russian President Vladimir Putin recognized Ukraine's breakaway regions - Donetsk and Luhansk - as independent entities. Later, Putin ordered special military operations "to protect" the people in the Donbas region.

Several countries including the UK, the US, Canada, and the European Union have condemned Russia's military operations and imposed sanctions on Moscow.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)