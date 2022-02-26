US provides $350-mn immediate support to Ukraine against Russia's actions

-
ALSO READ
UK considers more troops for NATO amid Russia-Ukraine crisis
'Russia launched war on Ukraine': NATO chief calls for summit of leaders
Russia unveils new draft agreement with NATO on security measures
Talks between NATO and Russia Council concludes without clear result
No sign of any de-escalation from Russia so far, says NATO chief
-
The United States on Saturday (local time) announced additional assistance to Ukraine which includes USD 350 million for immediate support to Ukraine's defence against ongoing Russia's military actions.
The US State Department release said, "This will include further lethal defensive assistance to help Ukraine address the armoured, airborne, and other threats it is now facing."
Stating the previous assistance that the US provided to the country, the US Secretary of State said, "Last fall, as the present threat against Ukraine from Russia, developed, under authority delegated by the President, I authorized the Department of Defense to provide $60 million in immediate military assistance to Ukraine."
"In December, as that threat materialized, I authorized a further drawdown worth $200 million. Today, as Ukraine fights with courage and pride against Russia's brutal and unprovoked assault, I have authorized, pursuant to a delegation by the President, an unprecedented third Presidential Drawdown of up to $350 million for immediate support to Ukraine's defence," he added.
According to the state department, the recent authorization of assistance brings the total security assistance the "United States has committed to Ukraine over the past year to more than $1 billion."
On Monday, Russian President Vladimir Putin recognized Ukraine's breakaway regions - Donetsk and Luhansk - as independent entities. Later, Putin ordered special military operations "to protect" the people in the Donbas region.
Several countries including the UK, the US, Canada, and the European Union have condemned Russia's military operations and imposed sanctions on Moscow.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU