US troops to stay in Afghanistan till all Americans out, says Biden

US President Joe Biden has committed to keeping US troops in Afghanistan until every American is evacuated, even if that means maintaining a military presence there beyond his August 31 deadline for withdrawal.
"US is committed to getting every American out of Afghanistan -- even if it means potentially extending the mission beyond his August 31 deadline for a total withdrawal," Biden said in an exclusive interview with American Broadcasting Company (ABC).
Biden's pledge came as 5,000 people were evacuated from Kabul's airport and armed members of the Taliban kept some Afghans desperate to leave the country from reaching the airfield.
On Sunday, the Taliban declared victory after Afghan President Ashraf Ghani fled abroad and his government collapsed.
Like many other countries, the US started evacuating its nationals and some Afghans with links to foreign governments and organisations.
The US government has said that thousands of American citizens, locals embassy staff and their families, as well as other "vulnerable Afghan nationals" will be airlifted in the coming days.
US Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Mark Milley outlined the dangerous situation on the ground in Afghanistan, saying US troops are "at-risk" and that they need to be the nation's main focus.
He, however, said that the security situation at the airport is currently stable, but there are threats and they are being monitored.
