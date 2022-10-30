JUST IN
US uses farmers markets to foster 'friendlier' ties at bases in Japan

As the United States and Japan further strengthen their military alliance, they've turned to farmers markets to foster friendlier ties between American military bases and their Japanese neighbours

Topics
United States | Japan | US Military

AP  |  Tokyo 

US, United States
Photo: ANI

On Sunday, about 20 Okinawan farmers and vendors came to Camp Hansen, a Marine Corps base on the southern Japanese island of Okinawa, bringing locally grown spinach, pineapples, big lemons and other fresh vegetables and fruits that the US embassy said attracted hundreds of customers.

On Sunday, about 20 Okinawan farmers and vendors came to Camp Hansen, a Marine Corps base on the southern Japanese island of Okinawa, bringing locally grown spinach, pineapples, big lemons and other fresh vegetables and fruits that the US embassy said attracted hundreds of customers.

US Ambassador Rahm Emanuel, who proposed the event, said the market brought healthy, local produce to consumers at Camp Hansen, while providing Japanese farmers and businesses with new customers.

He bought Okinawan spinach, according to the US Embassy.

A win-win for all," Emanuel tweeted.

Fostering good relations with their host communities is important for the US military based in Japan especially in Okinawa where a heavy US military presence has carried a fraught history.

Emanuel said in a statement he expects to see farmers markets foster a benefit between the Okinawan residents and American service members who are contributing to the defense of Japan.

He said he hopes to establish more farmers markets at other U.S. bases across Japan and hold them regularly.

Emanuel, a former congressman who served as former President Barack Obama's first White House chief of staff, tweeted that he later joined Okinawa Gov Denny Tamaki at a festival of Okinawans gathering from around the world, including Americans of Okinawan descent, held every five years.

Okinawa was reverted to Japan from US occupation in 1972. Today, a majority of the 50,000 US troops based in Japan under a bilateral security pact, as well as 70 per cent of U.S. military facilities, are still in Okinawa, which accounts for only 0.6 per cent of Japanese land.

Many Okinawans who complain about noise, pollution, accidents and crime related to American troops are now concerned about a possible emergency in Taiwan just west of Okinawa and its outer islands as an increasingly assertive China raises tensions amid its rivalry with Washington.

Tamaki, who was reelected for his second four-year term in September, supports the bilateral security alliance but has made the reduction of US military bases a key component of his platform.

Sunday's launch of the farmers' market on Okinawa came a week after one at the Yokota Air Base in the western suburbs of Tokyo.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Read our full coverage on United States

First Published: Sun, October 30 2022. 19:01 IST

`
