US warns of possible retaliation after killing of Al-Qaeda's al-Zawahiri

-
ALSO READ
Ayman-al-Zawahiri, from eye surgeon to most wanted Al-Qaeda terrorist
Joe Biden hopes strike on Al-Qaida leader brings comfort to 9/11 victims
Who was Al-Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahri and why did the US kill him?
Haqqani network tried to conceal Ayman al-Zawahri was in Kabul: Report
Taliban under scrutiny as US kills al-Qaida leader Zawahiri in Kabul
-
The State Department on Tuesday warned American citizens traveling overseas of possible retaliation by al-Qaeda and its supporters after the organization’s leader was killed in a US missile strike.
In a Worldwide Caution Update, the department said it believed “there is a higher potential for anti-American violence given the death of Ayman al-Zawahiri on July 31, 2022.”
“Current information suggests that terrorist organizations continue to plan terrorist attacks against US interests in multiple regions across the globe.”
Also Read: Who was Al-Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahri and why did the US kill him?
“As terrorist attacks often occur without warning, US citizens are strongly encouraged to maintain a high level of vigilance and practice good situational awareness when traveling abroad,” the department added in the update.
Zawahiri was killed Sunday in Kabul, the Afghan capital, when he stepped out onto the balcony of his residence and a drone fired Hellfire missiles, according to a senior administration official, who added that there were no other casualties.
The US operation involved several months of intelligence work to track his family to Kabul and identify the target, according to National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby.
“This mission really took shape over the course of the last six, seven months. It was really sort of early this year, as you heard the president say, that we got indications that Mr. Zawahiri had moved into Afghanistan,” Kirby told CNN on Tuesday.
The Egyptian-born Zawahiri, 71, took control of al-Qaeda after Osama bin Laden, the terrorist organization’s founder, was himself killed by American forces in Pakistan in 2011.
President Joe Biden, in remarks Monday night at the White House, described Zawahiri as an instrumental player in the planning of the 9/11 attacks on the US and the “mastermind” behind multiple assaults against Americans, including the 1998 bombings of US embassies in Kenya and Tanzania, and the USS Cole in 2000.
Biden said the strike showed the US was committed to preventing Afghanistan from again becoming a haven for terrorist groups a year after the chaotic pullout of American forces from the country, comments echoed by Kirby on Tuesday.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU