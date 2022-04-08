US weekly jobless claims fall to lowest level in 5 decades: Labour Dept

-
ALSO READ
US weekly jobless claims fall for 2nd straight week; layoffs tumble in Feb
US initial jobless claims drop to lowest level in over 50 years
US weekly jobless claims fall to 187,000, lowest since 1969
US weekly jobless claims fall to 214,000, lowest since start of this year
US weekly jobless claims hit 19-month low as labor market tightens
-
Initial jobless claims in the US last week fell to 166,000, the lowest level in over five decades, indicating continued labour market tightness, the Labour Department reported.
In the week ending April 2, the number of Americans filing for unemployment benefits decreased by 5,000 from the previous week's downwardly revised level of 171,000, according to a report released on Thursday by the Department's Bureau of Labour Statistics (BLS).
Companies are struggling to hire as labour market supply cannot meet demand. The number of job openings was little changed at 11.3 million by end of February, the BLS reported last week.
The number of unemployed persons, however, decreased by 318,000 to a level of 6 million, according to the March unemployment report.
Robust wage growth, though good news for workers, could feed into the already elevated inflation, increasing the risk of sustained high inflation, according to economists.
The latest jobless claims report also showed that the number of people continuing to collect regular state unemployment benefits increased by 17,000 to 1.5 million during the week ending March 26.
The number had peaked in April and May in 2020, when it was over 20 million.
The total number of people claiming benefits in all programmes, state and federal combined, for the week ending March 19 decreased by 52,806 to 1.7 million.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU