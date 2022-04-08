PTI mulling en masse resignations from national, provincial assemblies

-
ALSO READ
Pak's Oppn says increase in power, petrol prices economic murder of people
T20 WC, IND vs PAK Highlights: Rizwan, Azam help Pak crush Ind by 10 wkts
Pakistan: Ahead of no trust vote, Imran Khan's PTI leadership 'dented'
Opposition slams Imran Khan, Speaker over no-confidence motion adjournment
Pak Assembly session starts today, no-trust motion against Imran on agenda
-
The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party is all set to launch an agitation against the dismissal of its government and the potential forming of a new regime in the wake of the Supreme Court's ruling setting the stage for the no-trust move against Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday, sources said.
This movement may be launched in the next few days and protests will take place against the new government at every platform, The Express Tribune quoted the sources as saying.
The PTI is also mulling resignations en masse of its lawmakers in the national and provincial assemblies.
Though key leaders of the party opine that electoral reforms are crucial for fresh polls and so urgent resignations will be a politically dangerous decision as this would open the door for opposition to bring amendments or legislate as per its choice, the sources said.
The ruling party, they added, is also considering approaching the courts to have a commission constituted to probe the "foreign conspiracy" against its government, but a step regarding this will be taken only after due legal consultation.
PTI sources also told The Express Tribune that the ruling party had decided to reach out to the masses.
The new government would be pressured, through public opinion, to undertake electoral reforms and hold fresh general elections.
The party, the sources further said, will not leave the political turn unoccupied and the rallies organised against them will be led by Khan.
Moreover, if the potential government forges cases against them or makes an arrest, then it will be responded with stern protests.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU