US will delay the TikTok app store ban by a week over Oracle, Walmart deal

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Commerce Department on Saturday announced a one-week delay until Sept. 27 in an order issued Friday that was set to require Apple Inc and Alphabet Inc's Google to remove the app for download.

The order said in "light of recent positive developments" and at U.S. President Donald Trump's direction the order will be delayed until Sept. 27 at 11:59 p.m. A person briefed on the matter said the delay gives owner ByteDance, and Walmart time to finalize the deal to create a new company called Global to handle TikTok's U.S. operations.

(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by David Gregorio)

