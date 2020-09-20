US will delay the TikTok app store ban by a week over Oracle, Walmart deal

JUST IN
Tropical Storm Beta spurs hurricane worries for Texas
Reuters  |  WASHINGTON 

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Commerce Department on Saturday announced a one-week delay until Sept. 27 in an order issued Friday that was set to require Apple Inc and Alphabet Inc's Google to remove the TikTok app for download.

The order said in "light of recent positive developments" and at U.S. President Donald Trump's direction the order will be delayed until Sept. 27 at 11:59 p.m. A person briefed on the matter said the delay gives TikTok owner ByteDance, Oracle and Walmart time to finalize the deal to create a new company called TikTok Global to handle TikTok's U.S. operations.

 

First Published: Sun, September 20 2020. 06:40 IST

