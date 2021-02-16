Vice President Kamala Harris speaks with President Macron of France

-
US Vice President Kamala Harris Monday spoke with President Emanual Macron of France during which they discussed a wide range of bilateral and global issues including transatlantic alliance, COVID-19, the Middle East, and supporting democracy at home and around the world, the White House said.
They agreed on the need for close bilateral and multilateral cooperation to tackle the COVID-19 outbreak, climate change, and support democracy, the White House said in a readout of the call.
They also discussed numerous regional challenges, including those in the Middle East and Africa, and the need to confront them together, the White House said.
During the call, Harris expressed her commitment to strengthening bilateral ties between the US and France and to revitalizing the transatlantic alliance.
Harris thanked Macron for his leadership on the issue of gender equality and for France's contribution to NASA's Mars 2020 Perseverance rover, the White House said.
After becoming the Vice President, this was her second call with a foreign leader. Her first call was with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau of Canada on February 1.
