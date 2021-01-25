Vision 2030: Saudi Crown Prince unveils new five-year economic strategy

-
ALSO READ
MBS: Saudi Arabia's enigma
Saudi Crown Prince expects upcoming GCC summit to reconcile Gulf Monarchies
Israeli PM Netanyahu flew to Saudi Arabia to meet crown prince MBS: Reports
Saudi offers $6 trn investment opportunities over next decade: Crown Prince
Saudi TV says missile or drone intercepted over national capital Riyadh
-
Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has unveiled a new five-year economic strategy aimed at achieving the Kingdom's 'Vision 2030' goal to diversify the economy away from dependence on oil, the media reported.
In a statement on Sunday, the Crown Prince said the Public Investment Fund (PIF) will pump at least $40 billion a year into the local economy, double its assets to $1.07 trillion, contribute $320 billion to non-oil GDP and create 1.8 million jobs by 2025, Arab News reported.
According to Mohammed bin Salman, the 2021-2025 strategy will "represent a major pillar in achieving the aspirations of our country and aims to achieve the concept of comprehensive development".
It will focus on launching new sectors, empowering the private sector, developing the PIF's portfolio, achieving effective long-term investments, supporting the localization of sectors and building strategic economic partnerships, he added.
--IANS
ksk/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU