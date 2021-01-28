Vladimir Putin stresses importance of coordinating national interests

-
Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday underlined the significance of coordinating the interests of different nations and blocs to avoid conflicts.
"It is obvious that the era associated with attempts to build a centralized and unipolar world order is over," Putin said at the virtual World Economic Forum Davos Agenda meeting.
He said different "development centres" have emerged in the world with their own political and social characteristics, the Xinhua news agency reported.
"Today it is extremely important to build mechanisms for coordinating their interests so that diversity and natural competition between development poles do not turn into anarchy or a series of protracted conflicts," Putin said.
He called for joint efforts to strengthen and develop universal institutions that bear responsibility for ensuring stability and security in the world, and for making rules of conduct in global economy and trade.
The international community should preserve and modernize existing platforms of coordination and create new ones, Putin said.
But all of these structures should serve the interests of all participants rather than countries that use the platforms to seek legitimacy for unilateral actions when others can only nod in approval, he added.
