Russia, US begin expert-level work on extension of new nuclear treaty

-
ALSO READ
No difficulties for Russia under Joe Biden presidency: Vladimir Putin
White House rejects Vladimir Putin response to US arms control offer
Joe Biden seeks five-year extension of New START arms treaty with Russia
Vladimir Putin offers NATO site inspections to avoid missile buildup
Not ready yet to recognise Biden as US President, says Vladimir Putin
-
Russia and the US have started expert-level work on the extension of the New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (New START), Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said on Monday.
"I can only say that experts are actively working in this direction. This is practical work and it has begun," Zakharova told a TV program.
Commenting on the future of Russian-US relations, the diplomat reiterated that the Donald Trump administration only complicated Washington-Moscow ties, which need to be mended in many spheres, the Xinhua news agency reported.
Also on Monday, Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev and US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan held a phone conversation to discuss the extension of the New START and Russian-US cooperation in the field of security.
Presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said last week that the Kremlin welcomes the US proposal on a full five-year extension of the New START, but it is significant to take each other's concerns into consideration.
In 2010, Washington and Moscow signed the New START, which stipulates limits to the numbers of deployed nuclear warheads and strategic delivery systems by both.
The key pact, the last remaining nuclear arms control treaty in force between the two nuclear superpowers, will expire on Feb. 5.
--IANS
int/rs
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU