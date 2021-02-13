VW 'unintended victim' in battery supplier dispute, seeks 4-year reprieve

-
ALSO READ
Volkswagen returns to profit as global automobile markets recover
Volkswagen boosts investment in electric, autonomous car tech to $86 bn
May soon be overtaking Tesla, says Volkswagen AG's Bernd Osterloh
A driver's delight, the Volkswagen T-Roc defines affordable luxury
Volkswagen's labour chief says no need for four-day week to save jobs
-
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Volkswagen AG late Friday called itself an "unintended victim" in a battle between two battery suppliers and urged the U.S. government to extend a reprieve to buy batteries key to its planned U.S. electric vehicle production.
The U.S. International Trade Commission (ITC) on Wednesday sided with LG Chem in a trade secrets case, but permitted SK Innovation to import components for domestic production of lithium ion batteries for Ford Motor Co's EV F-150 program for four years, and for Volkswagen of America's electric vehicle line for two years.
VW said Friday it will request its carve out be "extended to at least four years to give an adequate transition period. Ultimately, however, it is our hope the two suppliers will settle this dispute outside of the courtroom."
(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU