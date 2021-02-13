VW 'unintended victim' in battery supplier dispute, seeks 4-year reprieve

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - AG late Friday called itself an "unintended victim" in a battle between two battery suppliers and urged the U.S. government to extend a reprieve to buy batteries key to its planned U.S. electric vehicle production.

The U.S. Trade Commission (ITC) on Wednesday sided with LG Chem in a trade secrets case, but permitted SK Innovation to import components for domestic production of lithium ion batteries for Ford Motor Co's EV F-150 program for four years, and for of America's electric vehicle line for two years.

VW said Friday it will request its carve out be "extended to at least four years to give an adequate transition period. Ultimately, however, it is our hope the two suppliers will settle this dispute outside of the courtroom."

(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

