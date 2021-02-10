Wall St turns sharply lower after hitting record highs ahead of Fed talk

-
ALSO READ
Joe Biden's $1.9-trillion plan offers bridge for hard-hit economy
Jerome Powell targets 2% average inflation, focus shifts to jobs
Powell says central bank committed to using all tools to help recovery
Economy still needs fiscal, monetary support: Federal Reserve's Powell
Federal Reserve weighs bank dividends as it prepares second stress test
-
(Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes turned negative in volatile trading on Wednesday after the S&P 500 and the Dow hit record highs at the open on hopes of faster economic growth.
At 10:23 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 19.22 points, or 0.06%, to 31,356.61, the S&P 500 lost 8.58 points, or 0.22%, to 3,902.65 and the Nasdaq Composite lost 73.65 points, or 0.53%, to 13,934.05.
(Reporting by Medha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU