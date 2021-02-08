Wall Street at all-time highs as investors make risky stimulus bets

-
(Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes hit record highs on Monday, as investors made risky bets on hopes that a fiscal relief package would lead to a speedy economic recovery.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 43 points, or 0.14%, at the open to 31,191.2. The S&P 500 rose 5.8 points, or 0.15%, at the open to 3,892.59, while the Nasdaq Composite rose 80.8 points, or 0.58%, to 13,937.06 at the opening bell.
(Reporting by Devik Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)
