Global markets: Tokyo stock exchange Nikkei hits record high in 30 years

-
ALSO READ
Tokyo Stock Exchange paralysed by hardware glitch in worst-ever outage
How one piece of hardware forced a full-day shutdown of Tokyo Stock Market
How a piece of hardware took down Japan's $6-trillion stock market
Direct investors in foreign equities should make a cautious start
Global Markets: Stocks fall on long-short battle, European vaccine row
-
The Tokyo stock exchange Nikkei index reached record highs since August 1990 at Monday opening, the Kyodo news agency reports.
In the first 15 minutes of Monday trading, the Nikkei Stock Average rose 339.93 points and was at 29,119.12.
The Tokyo Stock Price Index (TOPIX) rose 22.96 points on Monday morning, up to 1,913.91.
At the end of December, the Nikkei index broke the August 1990 record, reaching 27,292.37 points.
In November, the Nikkei index, which reflects stock market performance of 225 leading Japanese companies, surpassed the 26,000-point threshold for the first time in almost 30 years, amid positive coronavirus vaccine developments.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU