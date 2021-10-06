Wall Street: Dow falls over 300 pts as ADP jobs beat sparks taper fears

-
ALSO READ
India's retail inflation eases further to 5.3% in August
The pivot of monetary policy has shifted squarely to growth
Inflation pullback boosts RBI's easy money policy before Oct policy meeting
May retail inflation at 6-month high of 6.3% on higher food, fuel prices
Liquidity support, bond yield management: Key takeaways from RBI Policy
-
U.S. stock indexes fell on Wednesday after a strong showing of private jobs in September fueled concerns of a sooner-than-expected easing of monetary stimulus in the face of growing worries of higher inflation.
The ADP National Employment Report showed private payrolls increased by 568,000 jobs last month. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast a rise of 428,000 jobs.
“In short, it looks like the gain in employment will qualify as ‘decent’, which is the threshold Fed Chair Jerome Powell has suggested to push ahead with a QE tapering announcement at the late-November meeting,” said Paul Ashworth, chief U.S. economist at Capital Economics.
The numbers come ahead of the more comprehensive non-farm payrolls data on Friday, which is expected to cement the case for the Federal Reserve’s slowing of asset purchases.
The benchmark U.S. 10-year yield touched its highest since June earlier in the session, pressuring shares of mega-cap growth companies including Apple Inc, Facebook , Microsoft Corp and Alphabet Inc, which fell between 0.5% and 1.9% after staging a strong rebound on Tuesday.
All the 11 major S&P 500 sector indexes were trading lower, with financials and industrials down 1.0% each.
Oil prices hit multi-year highs earlier in the day, stoking concerns that major central banks will tighten monetary policy to counter sharp price rises. However, oil prices retreated from those highs, while the S&P 500 energy sector slid 2.4%.
A stalemate over Republicans and Democrats about the debt limit showed no sign of abating, with President Joe Biden saying that his Democrats might make an exception to a U.S. Senate rule to allow them to extend the government’s borrowing authority without Republican help.
“We’ve got a gridlock in Washington getting precariously close to missing a deadline on raising the debt ceiling,” said Art Hogan, chief market strategist at National Securities in New York.
“And that’s the number one thing that’s frustrating investors the most, but very close behind it is the fact that inflationary pressures will likely rear their head during the third quarter earnings season, which starts next week.”
Up to Tuesday’s close, the S&P 500 index logged its fourth straight day of 1% moves in either direction. The last time the index saw that much volatility was in November 2020, when it rose or fell 1% or more for seven straight sessions.
At 9:55 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 316.84 points, or 0.92%, at 33,997.83, the S&P 500 was down 38.30 points, or 0.88%, at 4,307.42 and the Nasdaq Composite was down 105.65 points, or 0.73%, at 14,328.19.
American Airlines Group slipped 4.8% after Goldman Sachs cut its rating on the carrier to “sell” from “neutral”.
Shares in steelmaker Nucor Corp dropped 3.2% after Goldman Sachs lowered its rating to “neutral” from “buy”.
Declining issues outnumbered advancers for a 4.33-to-1 ratio on the NYSE and for a 3.35-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.
The S&P index recorded no new 52-week high and seven new lows, while the Nasdaq recorded eight new highs and 125 new lows.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU