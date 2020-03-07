Wall Street ends lower as coronavirus fears grow; Dow Jones falls 256 pts

-
NEW YORK (Reuters) - U.S. stocks fell on Friday as fears of economic damage from the spread of the coronavirus intensified, though Wall Street's major indexes ended well above their session lows
The Dow Jones Industrial Average <.DJI> fell 256.23 points, or 0.98%, to 25,865.05, the S&P 500 <.SPX> lost 51.54 points, or 1.70%, to 2,972.4 and the Nasdaq Composite <.IXIC> dropped 162.98 points, or 1.87%, to 8,575.62.
