Wall Street ends lower as coronavirus fears grow; Dow Jones falls 256 pts

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 256.23 points to 25,865.05, the S&P 500 lost 51.54 points to 2,972.4 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 162.98 points, or 1.87%, to 8,575.62

Reuters  |  New York 

NEW YORK (Reuters) - U.S. stocks fell on Friday as fears of economic damage from the spread of the coronavirus intensified, though Wall Street's major indexes ended well above their session lows

The Dow Jones Industrial Average <.DJI> fell 256.23 points, or 0.98%, to 25,865.05, the S&P 500 <.SPX> lost 51.54 points, or 1.70%, to 2,972.4 and the Nasdaq Composite <.IXIC> dropped 162.98 points, or 1.87%, to 8,575.62.
First Published: Sat, March 07 2020. 02:39 IST

