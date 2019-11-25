Wall Street opens higher as report sparks US-China trade deal hopes

-
ALSO READ
Wall Street opens at record high on optimism over US-China trade deal
Gold totters as trade deal optimism propels stocks to record highs
Wall Street muted on doubts over progress in US-China trade deal
Wall Street hovers near record levels after US extends Huawei reprieve
Wall Street hits fresh record high on fresh US-China trade deal hopes
-
US stocks opened higher on Monday as expectations of a US-China trade truce were strengthened by a report that the two sides were nearing an agreement, while a raft of blockbuster deals also lifted sentiment.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 42.15 points, or 0.15%, at the open to 27,917.77.
The S&P 500 opened higher by 7.15 points, or 0.23%, at 3,117.44, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 39.76 points, or 0.47%, to 8,559.65 at the opening bell.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU