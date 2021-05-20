Wall Street opens higher after data signals improving labour market

-
(Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes opened higher on Thursday after weekly jobless claims hit their lowest level since the start of a pandemic-led recession.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 10.3 points, or 0.03%, at the open to 33906.3. The S&P 500 rose 6.3 points, or 0.15%, at the open to 4121.97, while the Nasdaq Composite rose 56.9 points, or 0.43%, to 13356.629 at the opening bell.
(Reporting by Shashank Nayar in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)
