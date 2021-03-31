Wall Street opens higher on optimism over Joe Biden spending plan

-
ALSO READ
Wall Street makes peace with Biden win but is wary of some of his allies
Joe Biden's White House team delights his supporters on Wall Street
Banks, energy stocks drag Wall Street lower; Joe Biden's presser in focus
Wall Street jumps on Biden transition, Tesla tops $500 bn in market cap
Wall Street opens lower after Biden's stimulus plan raises tax concerns
-
(Reuters) - Technology stocks lifted all three major indexes on Wednesday as investors awaited details on U.S. President Joe Biden's massive infrastructure plan, while Wall Street eyed its fourth straight quarterly gain.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 49.1 points, or 0.15%, to 33116.04 at the open. The S&P 500 rose 8.7 points, or 0.22%, to 3967.25, and the Nasdaq Composite rose 77.2 points, or 0.59%, to 13122.573 at the opening bell.
(Reporting by Devik Jain in Bengaluru)
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU