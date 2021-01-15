Wall Street opens lower after Biden's stimulus plan raises tax concerns

-
Wall Street's main indexes opened lower on Friday as incoming President Joe Biden's $1.9 trillion stimulus plan sparked fears of an increase in taxes, while investors parsed quarterly reports from major U.S. lenders.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 64.7 points, or 0.21%, at the open to 30926.77. The S&P 500 fell 6.8 points, or 0.18%, at the open to 3788.73â€‹, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 12.7 points, or 0.10%, to 13099.895 at the opening bell.
