JUST IN
Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway buys stock worth $4.1 bn in TSMC
Tesla CEO Elon Musk to face two tough trials this week amid Twitter mess
Six airlines to issue $622 mn in passenger refunds: US transportation dept
Elon Musk publicly punishes Twitter engineers who call him out online
Balenciaga joins other brands in quitting Twitter after Musk's takeover
Twitter CEO Elon Musk 'fires' app developer from his team via tweet
Google to pay nearly $400 mn in settlement in location tracking case
Amazon to lay off 10K employees amid 'largest job cuts' in firm's history
Amazon founder Jeff Bezos says he will give away most of his fortune
Amid FTX collapse, Hong Kong-based crypto exchange suspends withdrawals
You are here: Home » International » News » Companies
2 Israelis stabbed to death by Palestinian attacker in West Bank
Business Standard

Walmart latest pharmacy chain to propose to settle lawsuits with govts

Walmart announces a plan to settle lawsuits filed by state and local governments over the toll of powerful prescription opioids sold at its pharmacies with state and local governments

Topics
Walmart | pharmacy

AP  |  Bentonville (US) 

Walmart

Retail giant Walmart on Tuesday become the latest major player in the drug industry to announce a plan to settle lawsuits filed by state and local governments over the toll of powerful prescription opioids sold at its pharmacies with state and local governments across the US.

The USD 3.1 billion proposal follows similar announcements November 2 from the two largest US pharmacy chains, CVS Health and Walgreen Co., which each said they would pay about USD 5 billion.

The deals are the product of negotiations with a group of state attorneys general, but they are not final. The CVS and Walgreens deals would have to be accepted first by a critical mass of state and local governments before they are completed.

Walmart's plan would have to be approved by 43 states. The formal process has not yet begun.

The national pharmacies join some of the biggest drugmakers and drug distributors in settling complex lawsuits over their alleged roles in an opioid overdose epidemic that has been linked to more than 500,000 deaths in the US over the past two decades.

The tally of proposed and finalised settlements in recent years is more than USD 50 billion, with most of that to be used by governments to combat the crisis.

In the 2000s, most fatal opioid overdoses involved prescription drugs such as OxyContin and generic oxycodone. After governments, doctors and companies took steps to make them harder to obtain, people addicted to the drugs increasingly turned to heroin, which proved more deadly.

In recent years, opioid deaths have soared to record levels around 80,000 a year. Most of those deaths involve illicitly produced version of the powerful lab-made drug fentanyl, which is appearing throughout the US supply of illegal drugs.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Walmart

First Published: Tue, November 15 2022. 19:09 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.