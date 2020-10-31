Walmart reverses move to pull firearms, ammunition from US store floors

-
-
(Reuters) - Walmart Inc said on Friday it has begun returning firearms and ammunitions to the floors of its U.S. stores a day after the world's largest retailer said it had removed these products.
"After civil unrest earlier this week resulted in damage to several of our stores ... we asked stores to move firearms and ammunition from the sales floor ... as the current incidents have remained geographically isolated, we have made the decision to begin returning these products to the sales floor today," the company said.
(Reporting by Aishwarya Venugopal in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)
