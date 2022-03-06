War in Ukraine, sanctions will have 'severe impact' on global economy: IMF

-
ALSO READ
China says it won't join US, its allies in financial sanctions on Russia
Next round of talks between Russia and Ukraine on Monday: Ukraine official
3rd World War will be 'nuclear and devastating', warns Russia's Lavrov
China denies asking Russia not to invade Ukraine until post-Olympics
Russian forces fail to capture Ukraine's airspace, limiting war gains
-
The International Monetary Fund warned Russia’s war with Ukraine and the subsequent sanctions imposed upon President Vladimir Putin’s country will have a “severe impact” on the global economy.
“While the situation remains highly fluid and the outlook is subject to extraordinary uncertainty, the economic consequences are already very serious,” the Washington-based lender said in a statement on Saturday.
Food and energy prices have surged in recent days and supply chains have frayed, adding to the inflationary pressures that policy makers were already struggling to tackle. JPMorgan Chase & Co. economists cut their outlook for global growth this year by about a percentage point, and raised their inflation estimate by a similar amount.
ALSO READ: Ukraine will have consequences India-Russia ties, world: Moscow's envoy
“Price shocks will have an impact worldwide, especially on poor households for whom food and fuel are a higher proportion of expenses,” the IMF said. “Should the conflict escalate, the economic damage would be all the more devastating. The sanctions on Russia will also have a substantial impact on the global economy and financial markets, with significant spillovers to other countries.”
The Fund said central banks will need to “carefully monitor the pass-through of rising international prices to domestic inflation, to calibrate appropriate responses.” Governments will need to find ways to support the most vulnerable households and help offset rising living costs.
“This crisis will create complex policy tradeoffs, further complicating the policy landscape as the world economy recovers from the pandemic crisis,” the Fund said.
ALSO READ: Mastercard, Visa suspend operations in Russia after Ukraine invasion
Ukraine will face “significant recovery and reconstruction costs,” the IMF said, noting that “substantial” economic damage had already been wrought by the war.
The country has sought aid of $1.4 billion and IMF officials will consider the request as early as next week, according to the statement.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU