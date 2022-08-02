War-struck Ukraine receives MARS II multiple rocket launchers from Germany

-
ALSO READ
Kyiv seeks to seize Russia's assets for post-war recovery: Ukrainian PM
US lawmakers in Kyiv vow to help Ukraine defeat Russian President Putin
Biden is skeptical on Russia scaling back operations in Ukraine's Kyiv
Ukraine slams Russia's attack on Kyiv amid new Mariupol rescue effort
Ukraine insists on territorial integrity as Kyiv-Moscow peace talks loom
-
The MARS II multiple rocket launchers supplied by Germany have arrived in Ukraine, Ukrainian Defence Minister Oleksii Reznikov has announced on Twitter.
"Thank you to Germany and personally to my colleague Defence Minister Christine Lambrecht for these systems," the 56-year-old politician wrote.
Lambrecht had already announced the delivery of the three missile launchers last week. In addition, Germany has already delivered heavy weapons such as Leopard anti-aircraft tanks and self-propelled howitzer 2000 artillery systems to Ukraine, news agency dpa reported.
MARS stands for Medium Artillery Rocket System and can fire missiles with different effects - such as guided missiles with GPS systems or mine ejection missiles to block off sections of terrain.
The launch batteries with a combat load of 12 missiles are mounted on tracked vehicles that can develop a speed of up to 50 km per hour. The range of the projectiles is in some cases more than 100 km.
MARS II is the third long-range artillery system supplied to Ukraine by the West, alongside the HIMARS multiple rocket launchers supplied by the US and the M270 MLRS from the UK.
--IANS
int/shs
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU