We are beginning transition, ready to assume presidency: Joe Biden

US President-elect Joe Biden on Tuesday said that despite Trump's refusal to concede defeat in the US Presidential elections, he is ready to begin the transition to assume the presidency.
"We are already beginning the transition, we are well underway, and the ability for the administration in any way the failure to recognise our win does not change the dynamic of what we are able to do," Biden said while addressing a press conference at Wilmington, Delaware.
He also expressed confidence that the unwillingness of his opponents to acknowledge his victory at this point was not of much consequence in his planning and what he will be able to do between now and January 20.
"I think that the whole Republican party has been put in a position with a few notable exceptions of being mildly intimidated by the sitting President," he said.
On being asked on what he would say if he met Trump, he said: "Mr President, I look forward to speaking with you."
Biden, a former vice president, in his third attempt at the White House, defeated Trump in a closely contested election to become the 46th president of the United States.
The four-decade Washington figure received around 74 million votes, 4 million more than the President.
Moments after Biden was projected to be the winner of the US presidential elections, Trump refused to concede defeat, saying that the election was "far from over", and promised legal challenges by his re-election campaign.
Trump's campaign has filed several lawsuits to challenge the results in a few battleground states after the president spent months spreading unsubstantiated claims that mail-in ballots could open the election up to fraud, reported The Hill.
