We are contributing to peace-building efforts in Afghanistan: India at UNGA

-
ALSO READ
India vs Afghanistan highlights: India 1 | 1 Afghanistan at full time
No hasty withdrawal of troops from Afghanistan: US Defence Secretary
Antony Blinken to visit India today to discuss bilateral cooperation
India-US ties one of the major relationships in the world today: Jaishankar
US Navy fires warning shots in new tense encounter with Iran: Details here
-
India's development partnership with Afghanistan includes more than 550 Community Development Projects covering all its 34 provinces and is aimed at strengthening the country, said Counsellor in India's Permanent Mission to the UN, Pratik Mathur.
During a debate on peace-building and sustaining peace on Thursday at United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), Mathur said: "Our development partnership with Afghanistan includes more than 550 Community Development Projects. It is aimed at strengthening Afghanistan."
He also said that India has always played a constructive role in peace-building processes, especially in its neighbouring countries.
"As a democracy, India is conscious of the need to prioritise institution building, in particular, governance structures to strengthen institutional capacity and the rule of law, taking into account the views of the host government," Mathur said.
"India, through its extensive development partnerships with developing countries, particularly in Africa and Asia, has always played a constructive and significant role in peace-building. In our neighborhood, for instance in Afghanistan, India is also contributing to peace-building efforts.
His remarks came after the External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said that there can't be a military solution or a takeover by use of force in Afghanistan.
"There can't be a military solution, there can't be a takeover by use of force in Afghanistan. We'll work with international community to ensure that political negotiations for a settlement are pursued seriously and we would never accept an outcome which is decided by force," Jaishankar said.
"I articulated our position at a press conference that was jointly held with the visiting US Secretary of State. We were very clear that there must be a negotiated, political settlement in Afghanistan," he told the Parliament in New Delhi on Thursday.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU