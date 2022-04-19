West's 'economic blitzkrieg' against Russia fails: President Putin

-
ALSO READ
US Senate approves resolution probing Putin and his regime for war crimes
Putin views Ukraine conflict as war he can't afford to lose: US intel
Wimbledon, British government in talks about Russian tennis players
Russia-Ukraine war: Biden calls Putin 'murderous dictator', 'pure thug'
US Senator Lindsay Graham calls for Putin's assassination amid Ukraine war
-
Western countries' "economic blitzkrieg" strategy against Russia has failed, President Vladimir Putin has said at a government meeting on economic issues.
The main negative factor for the Russian economy in recent years has been Western sanctions, which were aimed at "quickly undermining the financial and economic situation in our country, provoking panic in the markets, destroying the banking system, and causing a large-scale shortage of goods in stores," Putin said on Monday, Xinhua news agency reported.
Russia has withstood this "unprecedented pressure" as the ruble's value has returned to the level of the first half of February and the surplus in the current account of the balance of payments reached a record high of more than $58 billion in the first quarter of this year, he noted.
Meanwhile, Putin admitted that over the past month and a half, consumer prices in Russia have increased by 9.4 per cent and inflation surged to 17.5 per cent in annual terms as of April 8.
However, the sanctions in turn have hurt the US and European countries by driving up inflation and unemployment, weakening economic dynamics, reducing living standards, and devaluating savings, Putin added.
--IANS
int/sks/svn/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU