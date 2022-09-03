What the FBI found at Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate, by the numbers

-
ALSO READ
US says it has reviewed documents seized from Trump in Mar-a-Lago search
Mar-a-Lago estate search just part of one of several probes against Trump
FBI's Wray denounces threats following search of Trump Mar-a-Lago home
FBI 'stole' passports during search at Mar-a-Lago, says Donald Trump
Feds oppose unsealing affidavit for Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago warrant
-
The “property inventory” unsealed by a federal judge of what FBI agents seized from former president Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home breaks down what was in each of the 27 boxes and other document collections -- including by level of government classification.
Taken together, the government’s court filings since the Aug. 8 search show that the FBI and other federal officials have retrieved 325 documents with classified markings from Mar-a-Lago in the year and a half since Trump left office. These documents feature all three categories of US classification, including the highest level, “Top Secret,” which covers information that “could reasonably be expected to cause exceptionally grave damage to the national security.”
FBI agents seizure Aug. 8 with search warrant
US District Judge Aileen Cannon on Friday unsealed a more detailed list of items seized by Federal Bureau of Investigation agents on Aug. 8 while executing a search warrant. The information was released by Cannon as she considers Trump’s request for a neutral third party to review the trove of seized documents -- some with classification markings up to the top-secret level -- and flag any potentially privileged material.
Government documents with classified markings: 103
“Top Secret”: 18
“Secret”: 54
“Confidential”: 31
Documents with classified markings found in Trump’s office: 27
“Top Secret”: 7
“Secret”: 17
“Confidential”: 3
Other government documents and photos without classified markings: 11,179
Empty folders: 90
With “Classified” label: 48
With “Return to Staff Secretary/Miliary [sic] Aide” label: 42
Total “items” seized, boxes or document collections: 33
“Items” with at least one government document: 33
Articles of clothing or other gifts: 19
Books: 33
Press clippings: 1,673
Recovered by DOJ June 3 with a grand jury subpoena
Federal officials went to Mar-a-Lago on June 3 to collect classified documents that were subpoenaed by a grand jury. They were met by attorneys for Trump and the Justice Department said in a court filing the officials were given “a single Redweld envelope, double-wrapped in tape, containing the documents.” A Trump attorney signed a letter at the time stating they’d turned over all documents responsive to the subpoena, which covered all records with “classification markings.”
Government documents with classified markings: 38
“Top Secret”: 17
“Secret”: 16
“Confidential”: 5
Returned by Trump Jan. 18 to the National Archives
After the National Archives started negotiating with Trump and his representatives in May 2021, the agency that acts as a steward of presidential records said it received 15 boxes that had been taken from the White House and been housed at Mar-a-Lago. It was after reviewing the contents that the Archives made a referral to the Justice Department, which started an investigation into the “improper removal and storage of classified information in unauthorized spaces, as well as the unlawful concealment or removal of government records,” according to court filings.
Government documents with classified markings: 184
“Top Secret”: 25
“Secret”: 92
“Confidential”: 67
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU