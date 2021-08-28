Over 10,000 people evacuated in western Cuba due to Ida Hurricane

-
-
More than 10,000 people have been evacuated in the western Cuban province of Pinar del Rio over the Ida hurricane, media reported.
The total number of evacuees stands at 10,471: 9,595 are sheltered in residential houses and 876 in evacuation facilities, the Juventud Rebelde news outlet reported on late Friday.
The hurricane has already hit the island of Isla de la Juventud. The scale of the sustained damage has not been calculated yet, there are no reports about any victims.
The US National Hurricane Center has registered Ida's maximum sustained gusts of 75 mph on Friday afternoon.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
