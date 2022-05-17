Why Donald Trump can't join back Twitter despite Elon Musk's efforts

-
ALSO READ
Twitter purchase can add to Elon Musk's India troubles
Elon Musk drops plans to join Twitter board, deletes weekend tweets
Can Elon Musk's takeover bring absolute free speech to Twitter?
Elon Musk dodges limits in Twitter board seat refusal, say experts
Elon Musk clinches deal to buy Twitter for $44 billion
-
While Elon Musk tries his best to bring Donald Trump back on Twitter, it is not easy for the former US President to join back the micro-blogging platform owing to the rules on his own social media platform called 'Truth Social'.
According to a new filing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), when Trump posts anything on 'Truth Social', he cannot repost it to any other social network for six hours.
These restrictions are likely intended to drive traffic to 'Truth Social', reports TechCrunch.
The filing said that Trump "may make a post from a personal account related to political messaging, political fundraising or get-out-the-vote efforts on any social media site at any time.
But he is "generally obligated" to use 'Truth Social'.
Trump will own 46.8 per cent of company voting power and 73.3 million shares of the Trump Media & Technology Group's (TMTG) once it merges with 'Digital World Acquisition Corp'.
Trump was banned from Twitter in January last year for inciting violence at the US Capitol Hill.
At the time, he had nearly 89 million followers on the platform.
On 'Truth Social', he currently has close to 3 million followers.
Musk last week reiterated that Parag Agrawal-led Twitter should restore the account of Trump.
"Even though I think a less divisive candidate would be better in 2024, I still think Trump should be restored to Twitter," the Tesla CEO said.
Musk had earlier said that he would reverse the Twitter ban on Trump once he takes over the micro-blogging platform.
He has currently put the $44 billion deal on hold as he fights with Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal over the presence of fake accounts.
Trump, however, decided not to join the micro-blogging site, saying "Twitter has become very boring".
--IANS
na/dpb
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU