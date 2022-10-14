JUST IN
Lebanese parliament fails to elect new President twice over lack of quorum
Biden administration extends Covid public health emergency till Jan 11
US Supreme Court rejects Trump's plea for legal fight into Mar-a-Lago case
New York Attorney General moves court to block Trump from moving assets
UN chief Guterres seeks early-warning coverage for global climate disasters
Iraqi Parliament elects Abdul Latif Rashid as country's new President
Active shooting underway at residential area of Raleigh in North Carolina
Shanghai quietly shuts schools, gyms and bars as Covid-19 returns
World dangerously close to recession, warns World Bank President
Vladimir Putin suggests turning Turkey into gas hub for Europe
You are here: Home » International » News » Others
'Soft landing' is unlikely for US economy, says JP Morgan's Jamie Dimon
Business Standard

Won't recognise Nord Stream probe if domestic experts excluded: Russia

Without the participation of Russian experts, Moscow won't recognise any results of investigation into leaks on the Nord Stream pipelines, the Russian Foreign Ministry said

Topics
Russia | Gas pipeline | piped gas network

IANS  |  Moscow 

Gas leak at Nord Stream 2 as seen from the Danish F-16 interceptor on Bornholm, Denmark (Photo: Reuters)
File image of gas leak at Nord Stream 2 as seen from the Danish F-16 interceptor on Bornholm, Denmark (Photo: Reuters)

Without the participation of Russian experts, Moscow won't recognise any results of investigation into leaks on the Nord Stream pipelines, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

In a statement, the Ministry added on Thursday that it had summoned envoys from Germany, Denmark and Sweden in recent days to express "bewilderment" over Russia's exclusion from a joint probe into the sabotage, Xinhua news agency reported.

If Russian experts are not allowed to take part in the investigation, "Moscow will proceed from the fact that the mentioned countries have something to hide or are covering up for the perpetrators of these terrorist acts," it said.

"Russia, of course, will not recognise any 'pseudo-results' of such an investigation unless Russian experts are involved," it added.

On September 26, a series of explosions and subsequent gas leaks occurred on the Nord Stream 1 and Nord Stream 2 natural gas pipelines, causing what might be the largest single release of methane in history.

Both pipelines were built to transport natural gas from Russia to Germany through the Baltic Sea.

--IANS

int/khz/

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Russia

First Published: Fri, October 14 2022. 09:31 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.