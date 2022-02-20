World Bank mulls $350 million aid to Ukraine to support reforms

The is considering allocating up to USD 350 million to to support reforms, the agency's chief David Malpass said during a Saturday meeting with the Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

"President Malpass affirmed that the is preparing quick disbursing budget support - for Board consideration by the end of March - of up to $350 million to support ongoing reforms," the bank said in a statement following the meeting, reported Sputnik.

Malpass stressed that the assistance will be further rendered to Earlier, on Tuesday, the US also reaffirmed its strong commitment to the Ukrainian people and the Biden administration has offered a sovereign loan guarantee to of up to USD 1 billion to support Ukraine's economic reform agenda and continued engagement with the Monetary Fund (IMF) amid Russia's military buildup.

This offer - combined with the strong partnership between Ukraine, the IMF, other financial institutions, the G7 and other bilateral donors - will bolster Ukraine's ability to ensure economic stability, growth, and prosperity for its people in the face of Russia's "destabilizing behaviour", according to the official statement.

Notably, tensions over Ukraine have increased in recent months as and NATO are accusing each other of amassing troops on the Russian-Ukrainian border. The United States and Ukraine accuse of preparing to invade the country. Meanwhile, Moscow denies the claims and maintains that it has no intention of attacking any country.

The conflict in Donbas between Ukraine's government and the breakaway of Donetsk and Luhansk People's Republics has been going on since 2014. The Minsk Agreements, designed to find a political resolution to the conflict, was negotiated by the leaders of France, Germany, Russia, and Ukraine -- the Normandy group -- in February 2015. However, the agreement has so far not been observed and sporadic clashes continue.

