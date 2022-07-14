World faces increasing risk of recession in next 12 months, says IMF

-
ALSO READ
US Fed's biggest rate hike since 1994, Wall Street sounds a recession call
US likely to fall into recession as Fed Reserve raised rate hike: Nomura
Fed Guv Waller backs another big rate hike for 'all in' inflation fight
How will the RBI's repo rate hike impact your home loan?
Will markets absorb Fed's half-point whiplash?
-
The outlook for the global economy has "darkened significantly" in recent months, the head of the IMF has warned, and the world faces an increasing risk of recession in the next 12 months, The Guardian reported.
The commodity price shock from the war in Ukraine had exacerbated the cost-of-living crisis for hundreds of millions of people, Kristalina Georgieva said and it was "only getting worse".
Inflation was also higher than expected, she said in a blogpost that came on the same day as the latest figures showed that prices in the US rose at a 40-year high of 9.1 per cent in June.
Economists and investors now think the US Federal Reserve could hike interest rates by a historic 1 per cent when its board meets in two weeks' time, The Guardian reported.
The Bank of Canada shocked markets on Wednesday by raising its base rate by a full percentage point, while the Reserve Bank of New Zealand increased its benchmark rate by 0.5 per cent this week, as did the Bank of Korea.
Along with another expected move higher by the Fed, this keeps heaping pressure on other central banks to follow suit to bring inflation under control.
With supply bottlenecks and repeated Covid lockdowns in China also crimping the world's patchy pandemic recovery, Georgieva said the G20 finance ministers and central bankers gathering in Bali "face a global economic outlook that has darkened significantly".
"It is going to be a tough 2022 - and possibly an even tougher 2023, with increased risk of recession," The Guardian reported.
The IMF would be downgrading its growth forecasts for global growth for both 2022 and 2023 later this month, she said, having warned in April that its forecast of 3.6 per cent was likely to be revised downwards.
The European Central Bank is under pressure to raise interest rates to combat inflation and protect the euro, which this week slumped to parity with the US dollar for the first time in two decades.
--IANS
san/dpb
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU