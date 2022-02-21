Pak concerned over presence of foreign terror groups in Afghanistan

-
ALSO READ
Afghan girl from famous magazine cover portrait evacuated safely to Italy
New Zealand cricket team cancels Pakistan tour amid security concerns
15 EU nations to resettle Afghan refugees to prevent irregular immigration
US moves to free $7 billion in Afghanistan assets to aid locals
95% Afghan journalists unable to cover stories independently: Media survey
-
The Pakistani ambassador to Kabul has expressed the countrys serious concerns over the active presence of foreign terrorist groups in Afghanistan, who use Afghan soil to carry out terror related attacks and activities in Pakistan.
Ambassador Mansoor Ahmed Khan said that terror groups like Daesh and Al-Qaeda pose a serious threat to Pakistan as they facilitate, support and operate in tandem with terror groups in Pakistan.
'Terrorist organisations present in Afghanistan have been posing threats to the security of Afghanistan as well as to other countries, including Pakistan. Daesh is there, and remnants of Al-Qaeda may be there too. Then there are elements like Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), Baloch insurgents and many other groups,' said Ahmed Khan during an interview with Afghanistan's Tolo News.
Khan also expressed security concerns along the Durand Line, hoping to resolve the matter with the Taliban leadership in Afghanistan.
'The fence was erected or installed in the previous years when cross-border terrorism was at its highest. One of the ways the Pakistan government could deal with this issue was to erect a fence,' he said.
Khan's reservations raise questions over the Taliban leadership of the Islamic Emirate, as it does not agree to the presence of foreign terrorist groups on its soil. Afghan Taliban have also assured that Afghan soil would not be used against anyone.
It is pertinent to mention that the Taliban regime does not recognise the Durand Line, an issue that has escalated tensions between the two countries in the recent past, when Taliban fighters removed the fence, claiming that the Pakistani authorities had installed the fence on Afghanistan territory.
'Considering the current difficult condition, Afghanistan should have good political, economic and social relations with its neighbors, particularly Pakistan,' said Sayed Haroon Hashmi, a political analyst.
Pakistan has also raised the same concern at the UNSC, calling on the global body to hold accountable the masterminds who continue to support, finance and sponsor cross-border terrorist attacks.
It seems clear that all is not well between the Taliban leadership in Afghanistan and the Pakistani authorities, as the issue of Durand Line fencing, cross-border terrorism and presence of foreign terror groups on Afghan soil are reliving the memories of similar exchanges of accusations between the two countries during the previous Ashraf Ghani government in Afghanistan.
--IANS
hamza/arm
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU