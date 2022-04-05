Yemen's Prez calls on Houthis for negotiations to end civil war

-
ALSO READ
Yemen's Houthis used missiles in Abu Dhabi attack, says UAE envoy
Houthis launch 5 ballistic missiles, drones in multiple attacks on UAE
Death toll of airstrike on Houthi-controlled jail in Yemen reaches 77
Saudi-led coalition fighting Yemen's Houthis launches airstrikes on Sanaa
UAE shoots down 2 ballistic missiles fired by Houthis over Abu Dhabi
-
Yemen's President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi has urged the Houthi militia to sit at the negotiating table with the government to reach a political settlement and end the seven-year civil war, the official Saba news agency reported.
"Return as a Yemeni political component that adheres to national constants, and come to the dialogue table to make peace," Hadi made the call in a statement on Monday during a meeting with his government's ministers in his residence in Riyadh, the capital of Saudi Arabia.
"Our hands stretch out to you for reaching a just and comprehensive peace and rebuilding our country," he said, stressing that the ongoing truce is a big chance for all Yemenis to pave the way for "permanent peace".
On Saturday, a two-month ceasefire brokered by the United Nations (UN) and agreed by the Yemeni warring parties entered into force, Xinhua news agency reported.
The truce includes the halt of all offensive ground, aerial and naval military operations, as well as facilitating the entry of 18 fuel ships into the ports of Hodeidah and allowing two commercial flights a week to and from the Sanaa International Airport.
The Red Sea port city of Hodeidah and the capital Sanaa are under the control of the Houthi militia.
The terms also include convening a meeting between the parties, to lift the siege, open the roads and allow humanitarian aid access to the government-held Taiz city.
The UN Special Envoy for Yemen, Hans Grundberg said the truce aims to give Yemenis a necessary break from violence, and relief from humanitarian suffering, stressing that the truce can be renewed beyond the two-month period with the consent of the Yemeni parties.
However, the government and Houthis have traded accusations of breaching the truce in the past two days.
The truce would be a major breakthrough in the seven-year civil war in Yemen if implemented, as previous ceasefire deals had all failed.
Yemen has been mired in a civil war since late 2014 when the Iran-backed Houthi militia seized control of several northern provinces and forced the Saudi-backed government of Hadi out of Sanaa.
The war has killed tens of thousands of people, displaced 4 million, and pushed the country to the brink of starvation, according to the UN.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU