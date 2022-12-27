JUST IN
Kim Jong Un claims North Korean successes, says it faces challenges
NY Guv requests for emergency declaration over 'historic' winter storm
100 mn people displaced globally in 2022; UN efforts underway to assist
Serbia places its troops on Kosovo border on combat alert, ignores NATO
Fourth Reich to be created: Russia's Dmitry Medvedev makes 2023 prediction
Spike in Covid cases in China's Zhejiang renews supply chain concerns
Turkey discovers new natural gas reserve of 58 billion bcm in Black Sea
Bangladesh doesn't want foreign interference in internal affairs: FM Momen
Window of negotiations to revive nuclear deal still open, says Iran
'Living with Covid': UK to stop publishing data, China back to work
You are here: Home » International » News » Others
Kim Jong Un claims North Korean successes, says it faces challenges
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Youth suicide rate up in South Korea; Covid-19 remains top reason of death

Youth suicide rate in S Korea increased in 2021 amid the Covid-19 pandemic to remain as their No. 1 cause of death, in yet another sign of a chronic problem that has plagued the country for years

Topics
South Korea | Coronavirus | suicides

IANS  |  Seoul 

Suicide
Representative image of suicide. Photo: Shutterstock

The youth suicide rate in South Korea increased in 2021 amid the Covid-19 pandemic to remain as their No. 1 cause of death, in yet another sign of a chronic problem that has plagued the country for years, data showed on Tuesday.

The suicide rate per 100,000 people aged 17 and below reached 2.7 in 2021, up from 2.5 a year earlier, revealed the latest report by Statistics Korea showed.

The rate for the age group from 15 to 17 reached 9.5, slightly down from 9.9 tallied in 2020, the data showed. In contrast, suicides among those aged 12 to 14 shot up 1.8 on-year to reach five in 2021, reports Yonhap News Agency.

The rate for the age group from 15 to 17, meanwhile, earlier soared on-year to 9.9 in 2020, compared to 8.3 tallied in 2019.

The data also showed that 6.5 per cent of children aged from 1 to 9 years old suffered nutritional deficiency in 2020, when schools were closed due to the pandemic, sharply up from 3.4 per cent tallied in 2019.

The nutritional deficiency among those aged 10 to 18 also reached 23.4 per cent in 2020, jumping from 16.7 per cent posted a year earlier.

More South Korean students, meanwhile, were attending cram schools or other after-school education programs, with the participation rate reaching 75.5 per cent in 2021, up from 67.1 per cent posted in 2020.

For elementary school students, the rate reached 82 per cent.

The number of youth aged 17 and below, meanwhile, accounted for 14.1 per cent of the total population in 2022 by reaching 7.25 million, down from 14.8 per cent tallied in 2020, the data showed.

The agency said the age group is anticipated to take up only 10.2 per cent of the population in 2040, marking a drastic decrease from 25.7 per cent posted in 2000.

--IANS

ksk/

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on South Korea

First Published: Tue, December 27 2022. 09:54 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.