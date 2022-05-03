Zelensky will continue to beg for money from the West: Ex-Russian Prez

-
ALSO READ
Wimbledon, British government in talks about Russian tennis players
Russia-Ukraine war: Biden calls Putin 'murderous dictator', 'pure thug'
Putin views Ukraine conflict as war he can't afford to lose: US intel
US's Nancy Pelosi meets Ukraine PM Zelenskyy in unannounced visit to Kyiv
US Senator Lindsay Graham calls for Putin's assassination amid Ukraine war
-
Former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev has claimed that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky does not need a peace treaty as he will continue to "beg for money and weapons from the West" and will also continue to "appear unshaven on camera" .
"Zelensky will continue to beg for money and weapons from the West, proving that he is in the game, that he is the hope of the liberal world' that he is the last bastion of European democracy that the bear in the padded jacket wants to tear to pieces," RT News quoted Medvedev, who is also Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council, as saying.
The former President also expressed confidence that the Ukrainian leader will continue to imitate concern for the Ukrainians, "periodically exposing them as a human shield".
"Send assassins to Russian journalists, posing as a tough liquidator. Produce criminal fakes about the Russian military operation, using unfortunate citizens as expendables. To speak unshaven on camera and carry nonsense with eyes burning from stimulants."
According to him, Zelensky has no other way to remain in office, "unless, of course, the position itself remains", RT reported.
--IANS
san/ksk/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU