JUST IN
Mexico pledges to bring second lawsuit against gun dealers in border states
Leaders of Spain, Germany discuss ongoing energy crisis before EU summit
N Korea fires 2 ballistic missiles towards sea as US redeploys carrier
Cutting taxes the right thing to do, both morally and economically: UK PM
Putin signs laws on annexation as Kyiv takes back dozens of towns
Russian cosmonaut launched to space from US, first time in 20 years
Cough syrups by Indian firm potentially tied to 66 deaths in Gambia: WHO
OPEC-plus agrees on 2 million-barrel-a-day cut to output limit
Nobel Prize 2022 goes to pioneers of Lego-like 'click chemistry'
Armed forces to stay out of politics, says Pakistan Army Gen Bajwa
You are here: Home » International » News » Others
Fitch Ratings cuts UK's credit outlook to negative on fiscal risk
Joe Biden juggles nuclear talks as Iran escalates repression of protestors
Business Standard

Zelenskyy, NATO Secretary-General discuss Ukraine Euro-Atlantic integration

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has said that he held a phone conversation with NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg to discuss Ukraine's Euro-Atlantic integration

Topics
Ukraine | NATO | Europe

IANS  |  Kiev 

Volodymyr Zelensky
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky (Photo: AP/PTI)

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has said that he held a phone conversation with NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg to discuss Ukraine's Euro-Atlantic integration.

Zelensky on Wednesday added that he coordinated further steps with Stoltenberg on Ukraine's path toward integration with NATO, Xinhua news agency reported.

Separately, NATO Secretary-General tweeted that NATO will sustain and step up support for Ukraine for "as long as it takes".

On September 30, the Ukrainian President said that Ukraine would apply for membership in NATO under an accelerated procedure.

--IANS

int/khz/

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Ukraine

First Published: Thu, October 06 2022. 08:42 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.