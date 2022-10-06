Zelenskyy, NATO Secretary-General discuss Ukraine Euro-Atlantic integration

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has said that he held a phone conversation with Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg to discuss Ukraine's Euro-Atlantic integration.

Zelensky on Wednesday added that he coordinated further steps with Stoltenberg on Ukraine's path toward integration with NATO, Xinhua news agency reported.

Separately, Secretary-General tweeted that will sustain and step up support for for "as long as it takes".

On September 30, the Ukrainian President said that would apply for membership in NATO under an accelerated procedure.

