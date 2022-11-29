JUST IN
Zimbabwe's monthly inflation declines to 1.8% in Nov from 3.2% in Oct
US Census Bureau chief defends new privacy tool, calls it 'best solution'
15 killed as security forces end 20-hr hotel siege in Somali capital
Russian army chief in Syria meets Kurdish commander amid threats by Turkey
Rishi Sunak reiterates UK's commitment to deliver on new FTA with India
Pakistani Taliban ends months-long cease-fire with govt, vows new attacks
Ukraine likely to get arms that can hit deep inside Russia: Report
China's Covid zero strategy: Xi holds few cards to end historic protests
Ukraine on edge for more attacks from Russians, humanitarian aid pledged
British PM Rishi Sunak injects 113 mn pound into new healthcare taskforce
You are here: Home » International » News » Others
Japan's PM seeks to increase defence budget to 2% of GDP in fiscal 2027
Business Standard

Zimbabwe's monthly inflation declines to 1.8% in Nov from 3.2% in Oct

Zimbabwe's month-on-month inflation rate for November fell to 1.8 from 3.2 per cent of the previous month, the Zimbabwe National Statistics Agency said

Topics
Zimbabwe | Inflation | economy

IANS  |  Harare 

US is exporting inflation, and Federal Reserve hikes will make it worse

Zimbabwe's month-on-month inflation rate for November fell to 1.8 from 3.2 per cent of the previous month, the Zimbabwe National Statistics Agency said.

Finance Minister Mthuli Ncube on Monday said that the government is targeting to keep monthly inflation, which has been on a downward trend for the past few months, at between 1-3 per cent in 2023, Xinhua news agency reported.

The Zimbabwean government said it will continue with its tight fiscal and monetary policy measures to keep inflation under control.

--IANS

int/khz/

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Zimbabwe

First Published: Tue, November 29 2022. 06:50 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.