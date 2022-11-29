Zimbabwe's monthly inflation declines to 1.8% in Nov from 3.2% in Oct

-
-
Zimbabwe's month-on-month inflation rate for November fell to 1.8 from 3.2 per cent of the previous month, the Zimbabwe National Statistics Agency said.
Finance Minister Mthuli Ncube on Monday said that the government is targeting to keep monthly inflation, which has been on a downward trend for the past few months, at between 1-3 per cent in 2023, Xinhua news agency reported.
The Zimbabwean government said it will continue with its tight fiscal and monetary policy measures to keep inflation under control.
First Published: Tue, November 29 2022. 06:50 IST
