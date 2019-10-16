EPFO Assistant Result 2019 declared: Direct link to download phase-1 result

Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has declared the Assistant Result 2019. The are for the Assistant Phase-I (Prelims) exam that was conducted for to the post of Assistants (Assistants Section Officer). has released a merit list of candidates who will now have to appear in the Phase-II Examination.

Candidates who appeared in the exam can check their on epfindia.gov.in.

Direct link to download EPFO Assistant Result 2019 pdf

A total of 3,049 candidates have made it to the list. Candidates can click on the above link to check if their names are present on the list.

Steps to download EPFO Assistant phase-I Result 2019

Step 1: Go to EPFO official website epfindia.gov.in

Step 2: Go to Miscellaneous tab in the top panel and click on recruitments

Step 3: Click on the pdf link provided next to the subject - "List of candidates Short Listed for the Phase-II Examination for to the post of Assistants(Assistant Section Officer)"

Step 4: Look for your roll number in the list. If your name appears in it, you have been selected for the next round.

EPFO Assistant Mains Exam 2019 will be held on November 7, 2019. It is compulsory for the candidates to upload the required documents in order to appear for the next round of exam. The starting date for submitting documents is October 17, 2019.

The phase-I exam for EPFO Assistant was held on July 30 and July 31, 2019. The recruitment is being done to fill up 280 vacancies.