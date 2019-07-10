EPFO SSA recruitment 2019: Apply for 2,189 govt jobs; all you need to know

-
The Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has released the recruitment notification for 2,189 Social Security Assistant posts. Candidates can apply for EPFO Assistant Posts till July 21, 2019. Selection will be done on the basis of an EPFO exam, which will be conducted on August 31 and September 1, 2019.
Here are the details of EPFO jobs 2019
Number of vacancies: 2,189
EPFO Social Security Assistant vacancy: Eligibility
Educational Qualification: Graduation degree from a recognised university
Typing speed: Candidates must have a typing speed of 5,000 key depressions per hour for Data Entry Work
Age: 18 to 27 Years
EPFO Social Security Assistant Posts: Selection procedure
The selection will be done on the basis of Phase I (Preliminary Examination), Phase II (Main Examination) and Phase III (Computer Skill Test for Data Entry).
EPFO recruitment drive: How to apply
Step 1: Visit EPFO website (www.epfindia.gov.in).
Step 2: Click on the option "APPLY ONLINE FOR RECRUITMENT TO THE POST OF SSA-2019 IN EPFO"
Step 3: Choose the tab "Click here for Registration".
Step 4: Enter Name, Contact details and Email id.
Step 5: A provisional registration number and password will be generated by the system.
Step 6: Validate your details and save your application.
Step 7: Upload Photo and Signature
Step 8: Click on the 'Preview' tab to verify the entire application form before FINAL SUBMIT.
Step 9: Make payment.
Step 10: Click on 'Submit' button.
EPFO recruitment: Important dates
1. Last Date of Online Application: 21 July 2019
2. Online Exam dates: August 31 and September 1, 2019
Application Fee:
SC/ST/PwBD/Female Candidates/ Ex-Servicemen: Rs 250
Others: Rs 500