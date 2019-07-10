EPFO SSA recruitment 2019: Apply for 2,189 govt jobs; all you need to know

The Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has released the recruitment notification for 2,189 Social Security Assistant posts. Candidates can apply for Assistant Posts till July 21, 2019. Selection will be done on the basis of an exam, which will be conducted on August 31 and September 1, 2019.

Here are the details of jobs 2019

Number of vacancies: 2,189

EPFO Social Security Assistant vacancy: Eligibility

Educational Qualification: Graduation degree from a recognised university

Typing speed: Candidates must have a typing speed of 5,000 key depressions per hour for Data Entry Work

Age: 18 to 27 Years

EPFO Social Security Assistant Posts: Selection procedure

The selection will be done on the basis of Phase I (Preliminary Examination), Phase II (Main Examination) and Phase III (Computer Skill Test for Data Entry).

EPFO recruitment drive: How to apply

Step 1: Visit EPFO website (www.epfindia.gov.in).

Step 2: Click on the option "APPLY ONLINE FOR RECRUITMENT TO THE POST OF SSA-2019 IN EPFO"

Step 3: Choose the tab "Click here for Registration".

Step 4: Enter Name, Contact details and Email id.

Step 5: A provisional registration number and password will be generated by the system.

Step 6: Validate your details and save your application.

Step 7: Upload Photo and Signature

Step 8: Click on the 'Preview' tab to verify the entire application form before FINAL SUBMIT.

Step 9: Make payment.

Step 10: Click on 'Submit' button.

EPFO recruitment: Important dates

1. Last Date of Online Application: 21 July 2019

2. Online Exam dates: August 31 and September 1, 2019

Application Fee:

SC/ST/PwBD/Female Candidates/ Ex-Servicemen: Rs 250

Others: Rs 500