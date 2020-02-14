Microsoft, TCS, BrowserStack, Sprink top recruiters at IIM Ahmedabad

Microsoft, TCS, Sprinklr and BrowserStack were top recruiters as Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Ahmedabad wrapped up its final placements with third cluster of the process.

Including pre-placement offers (PPOs), the trio made 12 offers, the highest in the third cluster, followed by FinIQ with 11 offers.

Unlike many other B-schools, follows a cluster system of final placements process where sectors are invited in cohorts at regular intervals. The third cluster of the final placement process for the PGP class of 2020 at comprised 12 cohorts including BFSI, consumer tech, core manufacturing & infrastructure, education and technology, enterprise technology, food and dairy, government enterprises, IT consulting, pharma and healthcare, renewable energy and green technology, social enterprises and NGO, and textiles.

Apart from the regulars, new recruiters in the third cluster included DaytoDayHealth, HCL Technologies, Edfora and FIITJEE. The third cluster also saw over 95 dream applications.

Earlier, McKinsey & Company, The Boston Consulting Group (BCG) extended the highest number of offers at 27 and 23 in the first cluster while AB InBev and Airtel extended eight and seven in the second.

While the first cluster comprised four cohorts including investment banking and markets, management consulting, advisory consulting and private equity, and venture capital & asset management, the second comprised six cohorts including advertising and media, consumer goods, consumer services, consumer electronics, general management and leadership as well as retail B2B and B2C.

The institute will later release a detailed audited report as part of its Indian Placement Reporting Standards (IPRS).