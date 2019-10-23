NHAI recruitment 2019: Apply for 30 Deputy Manager posts on nhai.gov.in

The National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) has invited applications for the Deputy Manager (Technical) posts. Candidates need to apply for the posts on or before October 31, 2019, on the official website of nhai.gov.in

Here are some important dates to remember

Application submission start: October 1, 2019.

Application submission last date: October, 31 2019.

Exam date: To be notified soon

To know more details candidates will have to go through the official website

Age Limit: Candidates should be maximum 30 years.

Age relaxation: – For candidates under SC/ ST /OBC/PWD/ PH categories, relaxation will be as per government regulation

Know category wise vacancy details of jobs –

General – 3 posts, SC – 4 posts, ST – 2 posts, OBC – 8 posts, EWS – 13 posts



Candidates should have a degree in Civil Engineering from a recognised university/institute.





Documents required for online application are photograph, signature (scanned in jpeg/jpg format with minimum 1 MB file size), class 10 pass certificate as age proof , provisional degree in Civil Engineering from recognised university/institute

Click here for a direct link to the application form - https://nhai.gov.in/current-vacancies.htm In the given page, click on the 'apply' tab given in the 'Recruitment of Deputy Manager (Technical) on Direct Recruitment basis' link.