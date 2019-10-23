NHAI recruitment 2019: Apply for 30 Deputy Manager posts on nhai.gov.in

-
ALSO READ
JPSC Assistant Engineer recruitment 2019: Apply for 637 posts; full details
RPSC Recruitment 2018: Extended RPSC AEN results announced; steps to check
SAIL Rourkela Recruitment 2019: Apply for 361 jobs by today at sail.co.in
FCI recruitment 2019: 330 posts vacant; know eligibility, fees and more
LIC Assistant Recruitment 2019: 8000 posts at licindia.in, Oct 1 last date
-
The National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) has invited applications for the Deputy Manager (Technical) posts. Candidates need to apply for the posts on or before October 31, 2019, on the official website of NHAI nhai.gov.in
Here are some important dates to remember
Application submission start: October 1, 2019.
Application submission last date: October, 31 2019.
Exam date: To be notified soon
To know more details candidates will have to go through the NHAI official website
Age Limit: Candidates should be maximum 30 years.
Age relaxation: – For candidates under SC/ ST /OBC/PWD/ PH categories, relaxation will be as per government regulation
Know category wise vacancy details of NHAI jobs –
General – 3 posts, SC – 4 posts, ST – 2 posts, OBC – 8 posts, EWS – 13 posts
Candidates should have a degree in Civil Engineering from a recognised university/institute.
Documents required for online application are photograph, signature (scanned in jpeg/jpg format with minimum 1 MB file size), class 10 pass certificate as age proof , provisional degree in Civil Engineering from recognised university/instituteHow to apply for the post? Here are steps to follow
Click here for a direct link to the application form - https://nhai.gov.in/current-vacancies.htm
In the given page, click on the 'apply' tab given in the 'Recruitment of Deputy Manager (Technical) on Direct Recruitment basis' link.
Get direct link to apply for the NHAI Deputy Manager post here