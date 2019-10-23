JUST IN
NHAI recruitment 2019: Apply for 30 Deputy Manager posts on nhai.gov.in

Interested candidates are requested to apply for the NHAI Deputy Manager posts on or before October 31, 2019 on the official website - nhai.gov.in

BS Web Team 

The National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) has invited applications for the Deputy Manager (Technical) posts. Candidates need to apply for the posts on or before October 31, 2019, on the official website of NHAI nhai.gov.in

Here are some important dates to remember

Application submission start: October 1, 2019.

Application submission last date: October, 31 2019.

Exam date: To be notified soon

To know more details candidates will have to go through the NHAI official website

Age Limit: Candidates should be maximum 30 years.

Age relaxation: – For candidates under SC/ ST /OBC/PWD/ PH categories, relaxation will be as per government regulation

Know category wise vacancy details of NHAI jobs –

General – 3 posts, SC – 4 posts, ST – 2 posts, OBC – 8 posts, EWS – 13 posts

Candidates should have a degree in Civil Engineering from a recognised university/institute.

Documents required for online application are photograph, signature (scanned in jpeg/jpg format with minimum 1 MB file size), class 10 pass certificate as age proof , provisional degree in Civil Engineering from recognised university/institute

How to apply for the post? Here are steps to follow

Click here for a direct link to the application form - https://nhai.gov.in/current-vacancies.htm

In the given page, click on the 'apply' tab given in the 'Recruitment of Deputy Manager (Technical) on Direct Recruitment basis' link.

Get direct link to apply for the NHAI Deputy Manager post here
First Published: Wed, October 23 2019. 14:19 IST

